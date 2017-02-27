Retirement community residents, high school students paint large - FOX Carolina 21

Retirement community residents, high school students paint large mural

A 100-yard-wide mural will be unveiled Monday at the Rolling Green Village retirement community in Greenville during a dedication ceremony.

The mural was created by residents, staff, St. Joseph Catholic High School visual arts teacher Deborah Pickard and her students, according to the retirement community.

The mural owes its beginnings to an idea to bring multiple generations together and learn from one another ahead of Rolling Green Village's 30th anniversary.

Seven months, 4,300 hours and 38 gallons of paint later, "The Seasons of the Heart" mural was completed on the exterior wall of the Rolling Green Village health center.

Officials said the painting is an ode to Ecclesiastes 3:1 and how time changes with each season and throughout life.

