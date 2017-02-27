Deputies again ask for tips in deadly shooting after suspected gunman charged in another case

Deputies said Mulkey (left) died in 2015 after being shot by Sanford (right). (File images)

Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office are again calling on anyone with information on a deadly 2015 shooting to come forward after the suspected gunman was involved in another shooting at the same address.

Deputies said Jesse Eugene Mulkey was shot at an address on Brock Road on the night of Dec. 20, 2015. Deputies found Mulkey lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators have since revealed that Coax Arnold Sanford V was she shooter in the Mulkey case.

Sheriff Mike Crenshaw stated that both Mulkey and Sanford had weapons on them on the night of the shooting and both were acquaintances of a female who lived at the residence.

Deputies are still working to gather evidence and determine if the shooting was in self-defense or if there is enough probable cause to file charges in the case. Sanford faces a number of charges after a Feb. 11, 217 shooting at the same Brock Road address, which culminated in a chase and a deputy-involved shooting.

“In our investigation into this case, our investigators determined that Coax Sanford V was present at the scene and did shoot Jesse Mulkey in the December 2015 incident on Brock Road,” Oconee Sheriff’s Captain Greg Reed stated in a news release. “Sanford V was arrested a few weeks ago on charges related to a separate shooting at the same Brock Road residence and a pursuit that resulted in an officer involved shooting on Blackjack Road. Our investigators are not at a point in the case to make a definitive determination if the shooting on December 20, 2015 was in self-defense or intentional.”

Reed said investigators still want to close the 2015 case and bring about a resolution for the victim’s family.

“We always follow the evidence to lead us to the appropriate conclusion in any case and that is what our investigators have been doing since December 20, 2015,” Reed stated. “We are asking the public once again if they have any information that can help our investigators to contact our office.”

Anyone with any information can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or 864-638-STOP.

