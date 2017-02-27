Poison to perform in Cherokee this spring - FOX Carolina 21

Poison to perform in Cherokee this spring

Poison (Source: Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort Event Center) Poison (Source: Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort Event Center)
CHEROKEE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Poison, the  legendary American glam metal band, will make a stop in the Mountains on May 6 as part of their North American tour.

The band will be performing at the Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Event Center at 7:30 p.m.

Poison achieved a great commercial success in the mid-1980 to the mid-1990s. Poison has sold over 30 million records worldwide and have sold 15 million records in the United States alone, according to a news release from Harrah's.

Tickets are available now by calling 1-800-745-3000 and at Ticketmaster.

