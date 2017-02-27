Pauline-Glenn Springs Elementary School to resume as normal Tues - FOX Carolina 21

Pauline-Glenn Springs Elementary School to resume as normal Tuesday after water main break causes early dismissal

Posted: Updated:
Water line break at Spartanburg elementary school (Feb. 27, 2017/FOX Carolina) Water line break at Spartanburg elementary school (Feb. 27, 2017/FOX Carolina)
PAULINE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Pauline-Glenn Springs Elementary School dismissed early Monday due to a service line break next to the building.

“We are asking parents to pick up their children as soon as possible,” said Cynthia Robinson, Chief Communications Officer for Spartanburg District 6, in an e-mail.

The after school program and all after school activities were also canceled.

Crews cut off water to the school while the service line was repaired.

Classes will resume as normal on Tuesday.

