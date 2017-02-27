GCFD partners with CPI Security to prepare the youth for a fire service career

The Greenville City Fire Department (GCFD) announced it is working alongside CPI Security on an initiative to help young men and women, grades 6 and up through age 20, prepare for a career in the fire service, according to the City.

CPI Security provided $5,000 to help fund the Greenville City Fire Explorers. Members of the program will experience what it is like to be a GCFD firefighter on a day-to-day basis while learning skills to become a firefighter.

The funds will be used to help outfit each Fire Explorer with training equipment and to enable Fire Explorers to attend classes that will help them attain Firefighter certification.

"CPI Security's support will enable us to provide career opportunities for the youth in our community and will help us develop the next generation of firefighters who will serve the citizens of Greenville," said Will Broscious, the Community Risk Reduction & Education Coordinator.

