McMaster lobbies Trump officials for REAL ID break, road aid

Gov. Henry McMaster is asking the Trump administration to give South Carolina another break from federal ID requirements and billions for road construction.

South Carolina media outlets report McMaster met over the weekend with Cabinet leaders while in Washington for governors' associations.

McMaster asked Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly for either a waiver or another extension for meeting the REAL ID Act of 2005. Last month's extension gives South Carolina until June 6 to meet the security requirements for driver's licenses.

If the deadline remains, a South Carolina license won't suffice for getting onto military bases.

Additional ID would be needed to travel by plane starting in January 2018.

McMaster met with Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao about his Feb. 6 letter to Trump seeking $5 billion for South Carolina's roads.

