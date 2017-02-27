Report: Upstate high schooler caught cheating told teacher 'I am coming with guns'

The Union Police Department said a student was charged after a threatening incident on Thursday.

According to the incident report, 18-year-old Austin Eugene Roark was caught cheating on a test by allowing another student to use his test paper at Union County High School.

The teacher told both students they would receive zeros on the tests, at which time Roark reportedly said, "I am definitely coming back up here." When the teacher asked why, Roark said "I am coming with guns," according to the report.

Roark was charged with threatening the life of a public official.

Dr. Bill Roach, superintendent for Union County Schools, released the following statement on the incident:

We always hate it when students make poor choices. We have worked very hard this year to make our expectations clear and to provide assistance to students both academically and behaviorally. Despite our efforts, students sometimes still make poor choices and we then have to hold them accountable for those actions. In order to help students be College and Career Ready, we strongly feel that helping students learn what our society considers acceptable behavior is also one of our priorities. Union County Schools continues to work with our parents and the community to educate the whole child so upon graduation students can be productive citizens.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.