SCSBA: Amend road bill seeking to take $37M from education funding

The state School Boards Association (SCSBA) is urging South Carolinians to call their representatives regarding a bill under consideration in the House.

House Bill 3516, the SC Infrastructure and Economic Development Reform Act, was introduced on Jan. 18 and seeks to improve South Carolina's roads, but SCSBA said it is to the detriment of students.

The bill would reportedly take $37.6 million from the Education Improvement Act to pay for road repairs. The funds would "represent a significant loss to school technology initiatives, services for at risk students and enhanced reading programs," according to education officials.

The association is encouraging members to call their representatives before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday when debate will resume on the House floor.

Upstate sponsors of the bill include Rep. Bill Sandifer, Rep. Gary Clary, Rep. Derham Cole Jr., Rep. Tommy Stringer, Sen. Phyllis Henderson and Rep. Dennis Moss.

