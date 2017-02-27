Oconee Co. deputies: Felon found passed out in car with firearm

A Walhalla man was arrested on Sunday by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of a firearm.

Deputies stated they responded to a location near Mountain Road in regards to a person reported to be intoxicated. They discovered an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat, who they later identified as 38-year-old Michael Duane Smith.

According to deputies, during the process of escorting Smith to their vehicle, they noticed a handgun in Smith’s waist band. They said that a check with dispatch revealed that Smith was a felon prohibited from buying a firearm.

Smith was placed under arrest and transported to the Detention Center where he was placed on a Temporary Custody Order until an arrest warrant was obtained.

The Sheriff’s Office said Smith remains in custody at the Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.