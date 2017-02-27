FBI investigates bomb threat to Asheville's Jewish Community Center

A bomb threat was reported at the Jewish Community Center in Asheville on Monday.

The Asheville Police Department said officers were notified of the threatening phone call at 9:30 a.m.

Police were dispatched to the center on Charlotte street but said no suspicious items were found in a sweep of the building. A detailed incident report is being forwarded to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI released the following statement on the investigation:

The FBI and the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division are investigating possible civil rights violations in connection with threats to Jewish Community Centers across the country. The FBI will collect all available facts and evidence, and will ensure this matter is investigated in a fair, thorough, and impartial manner. As this is matter is ongoing, we are not able to comment further at this time.

Investigators couldn't confirm if the incident is connected to other threats to Jewish synagogues and centers around the U.S., but said its the first time they remember a threat called to JCC.

During his daily White House press briefing, press secretary Sean Spicer said Pres. Trump condemns recent attacks at Jewish cemeteries and community centers.

"No one in America should feel afraid to follow the religion of their choosing freely and openly," Spicer said. "The president is dedicated to preserving this originating principle of our nation."

