Greenwood man convicted of driving drunk in fatal 2014 crash

Officials responded to the scene of a fatal collision in Greenwood on Saturday night. (Nov. 15, 2014/FOX Carolina)

The Solicitor's Office said a Greenwood County suspect was sentenced Monday after a DUI crash claimed a man's life in 2014.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to investigate the deadly crash on U.S. 225 on Nov. 15. Investigators said Adam Rowell, then 26, was drunk when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on.

The driver of the other vehicle, 27-year-old Jeremy Cockrell, was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner said Cockrell suffered blunt force trauma. A passenger in the car suffered severe injuries to his lower body.

Around 9 p.m. when Rowell arrived after being airlifted to a hospital in Greenville, investigators said his blood-alcohol content was .19.

Rowell was convicted by a jury in Greenwood County on Monday of felony DUI resulting in death and felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury. The jury took 90 minutes to deliberate at the end of the seven-day trial.

The solicitor said felony DUI resulting in death is a violent, no-parole offense which carries a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

A judge sentenced Rowell to 13 years in prison.

“Time and time again we have seen accidents caused by drunk driving rip families apart,” Solicitor Stumbo said following the sentencing. “While this verdict and long prison sentence cannot bring Jeremy Cockrell back to his loved ones, it is my hope and prayer that it serves to give them some closure.”

