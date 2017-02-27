Lanes reopen after crash shuts down I-385 near Woodruff Road - FOX Carolina 21

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers were called to a collision causing a backup on Interstate 385 on Monday.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred on the southbound side of the interstate near Exit 34 for Woodruff Road around 2:25 p.m.

Traffic was backed up for miles in both directions on the interstate. SCDOT reported the average speed between Roper Mountain Road and Woodruff Road was seven miles per hour during the shutdown.

Around 3:20 p.m., the lanes reopened and traffic resumed.

No details on injuries were immediately available.

