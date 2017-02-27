Police: Good Samaritan assaulted by men at Greenville gas station

The Greenville Police Department is asking for help locating two suspects after an assault on Saturday.

According to officers, a woman at the QT gas station on Woodruff Road tried to call police to report a man who was hitting a female friend. When the suspect then attempted to assault the woman calling police, a good Samaritan tried to step in to stop him, police said.

Investigators said the victim, a 67-year-old man, was assaulted by the suspect and another male at the scene.

According to the incident report, the suspects struck and kicked the victim until he could not get up. Police said there was blood on the floor when they arrived.

Police later identified the suspects as 25-year-old Rashon Javarous Irby and 26-year-old Andrekus Davarous Irby.

Both suspects are charged with third-degree assault and battery by mob. Rashon Irby is also charged with petit larceny

They have not yet been located..

They are working to identify female witnesses who may have more details.

Anyone with information about the case or the whereabouts of Rashon or Andrekus Irby is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

