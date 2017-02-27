Police: Masked man armed with knife robbed Greenville bank

The Greenville Police Department was called to a bank robbery on Monday.

The robbery was reported at Regions Bank on South Pleasantburg Drive just before 3:30 p.m. Police said a masked suspect entered the bank with a knife and demanded money.

Nearby Sterling School's after-school programs were placed on lockdown due to the incident. Students were being kept indoors and no one was allowed to enter or exit the building. The lockdown was lifted at 4:50 p.m.

Just after 5 p.m., police said the suspect was taken into custody at Miracle Hill Thrift Store. He was later identified by police as John Snelgrove.

Snelgrove was charged with bank robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, reports state. He is behind bars at the Greenville County Detention Center.

A post shared by Greenville Police Department (@greenville_police_department) on Feb 27, 2017 at 2:03pm PST

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.