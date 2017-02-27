Mild Tuesday with showers, more storms possible Wednesday

Clouds and showers will be possible through Tuesday, then t-storms roll in for Wednesday. Damaging wind will be the primary threat, then cooler air will move in behind the rain for late week.

Tuesday will be mild to warm with highs in the middle 60s in the mountains and low 70s in the Upstate with more clouds than sun before showers move in from the west this afternoon.

Those north of I-85 stand the best chance of seeing widely scattered rain for he evening commute while those south won't see much at all.

Wednesday will bring a chance for strong t-storms as a potent storm system develops to our west. It will sweep through during the late afternoon-early evening on Wednesday, bringing heavy rain, lightning and the potential for damaging winds.

We’ll keep you posted on any watches or warnings that may get issued through the day.

Storms wind down toward 10PM Wednesday, then cooler air pushes in. Highs will get back to “normal” for early March with afternoons warming to around 60 in the Upstate and 50s in the mountains. A freeze is likely area-wide on Friday night.

