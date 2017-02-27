SC initiative to prevent scams against elderly gains momentum

Ditch the Pitch is an initiative to help the elderly avoid being scammed by fraudsters (Courtesy: SC Dept. of Consumer Affairs)

Simpsonville resident Sally Smith almost fell for a telephone scam targeting the elderly last month, when a caller claiming he was her grandson told her he was locked up and needed money.

Smith said as soon as the caller asked for money, she knew he was an impostor.

Still, she admits, she thought twice about hanging up.

"When a kid says 'Grandma,' you get emotional," she said. "All reason goes out the window." She said she understands why people fall for these types of tricks.

Similar scams are growing in number, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Consumer Affairs, which said in 2015 South Carolinians lost nearly $2 million because of fraudsters. That is why Consumer Affairs and the office of the South Carolina Lieutenant Governor are teaming up to educate the elderly about this issue. They are distributing a pamphlet to those who receive home delivery meals called Ditch the Pitch.

"'Ditch the Pitch' is a warning to South Carolinians to avoid scammers," said Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant. "Scammers will use any means to get personal information they can to steal your identity." The pamphlet offers tips on how to identify scam red flags.

"Go get a job, get a real job," said Smith to scammers. "It's a pathetic bunch of people."

