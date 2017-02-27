Newberry Co. deputies urge people to sign up for lifesaving 911 system

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to sign up for Smart911 in order to help first responders in keeping the community safe.

According to the Sheriff's Office, in an emergency, the kind of information gathered by Smart911 for first responders can be lifesaving and the system has proven its value throughout the United States.

Pictures, emergency contacts and other important information from people registered to Smart911 can all be quickly made available when calling 911. The Sheriff’s Office stated all information is secure and can only be viewed when calling 911 in a secure dispatch center and it will no longer available one hour after the call.

“For this to be a truly effective program, citizens need to sign up for the service,” said Sheriff Foster. “It only takes about 15 minutes to sign up and you can give as much or as little information as you chose.”

The Sheriff’s Office stated that about 300 people had signed up for Smart911 since the announcement of the service.

Click here to register for Smart911.

