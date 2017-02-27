Police: Runaway NC teen found, taken home

The Rutherfordton Police Department said Tuesday that a runaway 16-year-old girl had been located and returned home.

Officers said Allison Bailey Oates disappeared Monday from her home on North Washington Street. Investigators said she was picked up by two friends and dropped off at Smith Grove Baptist Church to meet a male friend.

She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 115 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, police sent an e-mail alert that Allison had been found and thanked the community for helping spread word of her disappearance.

