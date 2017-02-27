Travelers Rest police brewing up community conversations

When Sgt. Ben Sambrano starts his day, it's with a hot cup of coffee.

"It gets me going," Sambrano said.

He works as a uniform patrol officer with the Travelers Rest Police Department and said the department gets a lot of calls. So, to get to know those who live in the community he and other officers would like to have coffee and conversations.



"Grab a cup of coffee, tea, coke, cocoa and just sit down one-on-one with the officer," Sambrano said of the Coffee with a Cop program. "They can put a face and a name with an officer in their community."

And officers are also going door-to-door to hand out "If I were the chief I would..." suggestion flyers. He got the idea for the flyers from the suggestion box at the police department.

"We want positive and negative feedback," Capt. Randy Fisher said. "That trust is important. They need to know they can come to us."

And he's going to houses and businesses to pass out flyers.



"We just want people to know that there is a human side to us and we do care about what happens in our community," he said.

The idea is to get feedback on how to improve community relations- not just in crisis situations.



Mary White just moved back to Travelers Rest from Texas.



"I think it's a nice idea that they are reaching out and trying to put a face with a name," White said. "It does help to know who you're actually talking to."



Investigators believe brewing up conversations will keep Travelers Rest safe. The Coffee with a Cop will take place Thursday, March 9 at Indigo Ridge Cafe in Travelers Rest. Those sit-down chats will take place from 9 to 11 a.m.

