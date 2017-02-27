Bond referendum delay to delay opening of new high school in Laurens Co.

The eventual opening of a new high school in Laurens County will be pushed back after the district announced a bond referendum delay on Monday.

The Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Stephen Peters made the recommendation to delay a bond referendum that was previously slated for May 2017 due to community feedback.

Dr. Peters said the referendum asks Laurens County School District 55 voters to approve $109,000 in general obligation bonds to build a new high school and make other improvements in the district.

“We look forward to the continuous feedback from our community committee. The delay, however, will allow us to provide the public with more specific information regarding the proposal," said Dr. Peters. “This will give the community a clearer picture of what we are proposing and a stronger basis for support.”

The bond referendum delay will delay the eventual opening of the school, but district officials say they are still striving to make the Class of 2020 the first graduating class at the new high school.

The new date for the referendum is Sept 5, 2017.

Here is the full release on the delay:

