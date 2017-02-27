Cat café coming to the Upstate

Cat lovers in the Upstate will finally be able to relax with their feline friends at a new cat café coming to downtown Greenville.

After nearly two years of patience and planning, the mind behind the "Organic Cat Café" announced Monday on Facebook, that her dream to bring a cat café to Greenville is coming to life. Jennifer Bronzel said she found the perfect location to host more than 30 cats and their visitors right in downtown Greenville.

The Organic Cat Café will be nestled in downtown Greenville at the former location of a jewelry store, she said.

Bronzel started a GoFundMe to raise funds to help repair the building and furnish the area where patrons can play with and feed dozens of cats.

The business's website said the cat café provides everyone a unique opportunity with their feline friends.

"We want to give everyone the unique opportunity to experience cats and discover their behaviors. Cat owners can meet like-minded people and share their knowledge about our most loved pets. Other people may not be allowed to have their own cat at home or have busy work schedules which include a lot of travelling - with the Organic Cat Café you can still spend some time with cats and relax while they are purring in your lap."

Bronzel has not announced the official opening date for the café.

