Report: Upstate business forced to shut down after owner caught selling drugs behind bar

Gaffney City Council members denied Penny’s Bar and Grill owner Roger Echoles a second chance Monday.

The downtown establishment has been closed ever since officials revoked Echoles's business license. Echoles was forced to shut the business down permanently after police say they caught him selling drugs out of his bar.

Echoles said he was sorry and knew what he was doing. He also asked for a chance to prove he could run his business honestly, but it was not enough to convince council.

The investigation dates back to last summer. Undercover investigators said they bought drugs numerous times from Echoles before they finally raided the place. Their investigation uncovered marijuana and pills hidden all over the bar, including in Styrofoam cups, the register and other areas throughout the bar, reports state.

Earlier this month police said Echoles was arrested and charged for his actions.

Gaffney Police Chief Richard Turner hopes this decision sends a message to other business owners in Gaffney.

"We're not going to allow that type of illegal activity just to be conducted and out in the open as this one was,” said Chief Turner.

Echoles is charged with eight counts of distributing marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute, possession with the intent to distribute schedule iv and ii drugs which are various types of pills, reports state.

