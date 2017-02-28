Greenville deputies locate woman, 82, who went missing from retirement home

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said an elderly woman who went missing from a retirement home was located early Tuesday morning.

According to a release from Sergeant Ryan Flood, Jonelle White Wentzky, 82, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Monday near the guard house at Rolling Green Village Retirement Home on Hoke Smith Boulevard.

Ms. Wentzky is described as a white female, 5’5,” 180 pounds with gray hair. She was last seen wearing a hospital gown. She suffers from heart conditions, according to deputies.

Deputies used bloodhounds on the ground, and helicopters to search for Wentzky by air.

Just after 4 a.m. deputies said bloodhounds located Wentzky and that she was being evaluated to EMS as a precaution.

Emergency dispatchers said the woman was found in a brushy area on the edge of the retirement home's property. She appeared to be in good condition.

"Thank you for your assistance," Flood stated in an e-mail. "Ms. Wentzky has been located by our bloodhounds and is okay. She will be checked out by medical professionals to assure everything is okay but we are fortunate this concluded with her safe return."

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.