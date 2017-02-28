Gladys Knight, Billy McDowell renovating former WNC school into community center

Legendary singer Gladys Knight and her husband, Billy McDowell, will offer an update on their renovation project to turn the site of the former Reynolds High School into a community center.

The site on Old School Road in the Gibsontown community was once a segregation-era school that was shuttered for decades. McDowell, who grew up in Canton, purchased the site in 2013 and began plans to renovate the property and open a community center.

According to a news release, Knight and McDowell have since formed the RHS Community Foundation to oversee the renovations. They will be joined by Foundation Director Mike Finton, Canton Mayor Michael B. Ray, and architect Carleton Collins at a news conference on Tuesday to provide an update on the construction timeline.

The RHS Community Center is expected to cost approximately $5 million upon completion and will embody the sense of family McDowell felt growing up in Canton, a news release stated. The facility will feature a music center, welcome table, child care center, kitchen, dining room, food pantry, computer room, library, gymnasium, performing arms room, fitness room, and athletic fields.

Read more at the RHS Community Foundation website.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.