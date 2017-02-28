SC State House honors Clemson football team

The Clemson football team was honored Tuesday at the SC State House during a joint legislative session.

President Jim Clements, Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich, head football coach Dabo Swinney, and several student-athletes visited Columbia for the annual Clemson Day at the State House, according to a news release from the university.

Swinney spoke during the joint legislative session, expressing his pride in his team. He said it is most important to him to teach his players that playing the right way is more important than winning.

"If you're not impacting young people's lives by how you win, you lose," Swinney said.

He said football is "one of the last, great, positive influences in young people's lives."

The SC Department of Transportation unveiled a new national championship highway sign during the event.

Several lawmakers authored the resolution to honor the Clemson football teams. It reads as follows:

“A concurrent resolution to congratulate the Clemson University football team and coaches for winning the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship title, to recognize the team's numerous accomplishments during the season, to invite the number one ranked Tigers and Clemson officials to join the General Assembly in joint session at noon on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, whereby coach Dabo Swinney is invited to address the joint session, and to extend the privilege of the floor during the joint session.”

Clemson defeated Alabama in January to win the national championship. It was the football program’s second national championship win.

