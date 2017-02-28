Gaffney considers smoking ban - FOX Carolina 21

Gaffney considers smoking ban

GAFFNEY, SC

Gaffney city leaders are considering a smoking ban in restaurants, businesses, and public spaces in the city.

Officials said a smoking ordinance committee is researching and will draft a proposal to ban smoking in restaurants, government owned buildings and public spaces like playgrounds and parks.

“The committee has been studying this for a while,” said Gaffney City Administrator James Taylor. “It was a request from the NO2 Organization in Cherokee County. That request came to council, was referred to committee and the committee has now acted."

The city council is expected to begin reading and considering the proposal by April.

