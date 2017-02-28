Monday marked 10-year anniversary of Spartanburg Co. deputy's de - FOX Carolina 21

Monday marked 10-year anniversary of Spartanburg Co. deputy's death

Deputy Kevin Carper (File) Deputy Kevin Carper (File)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Monday marked ten years since a Spartanburg County was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Deputy Kevin Carper was killed in a gun battle with a suspect following a traffic stop. Both Carver and the suspect died in February 2007.

Carper left behind a wife and 3 daughters.

“We will never forget Deputy Carper, his service to this county and the ultimate sacrifice he made. Rest In Peace Kevin, we miss you,” the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post Monday.

A memorial honoring Carper can be seen outside the sheriff’s office on Howard Street.

PREVIOUSLY: Monument honoring slain Spartanburg Co. deputy moved

