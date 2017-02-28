Woman sentenced to prison for getting fake prescriptions filled - FOX Carolina 21

Woman sentenced to prison for getting fake prescriptions filled in Buncombe Co.

Doris Ann Worley (Courtesy: District Attorney's office) Doris Ann Worley (Courtesy: District Attorney's office)
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC (FOX Carolina) -

A Kings Mountain woman will spend more than five years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges, according to District Attorney Todd Williams.

A judge sentenced Doris Ann Worley to serve at least 70 months and up to 93 months in prison.

On April 24, 2016, Worley went to a pharmacy in Black Mountain and presented a forged prescription for 120 tablets of oxycodone. She was arrested on September 27, 2016. 

Worley also presented false prescriptions at pharmacies in Weaverville and Candler.

Worley had been previously convicted of trafficking in opium by possession in 2012 in North Carolina.

