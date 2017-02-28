Teen parents arrested after baby tests positive for marijuana - FOX Carolina 21

Teen parents arrested after baby tests positive for marijuana

Posted: Updated:
Destinee Greene (left) and William Horne (Courtesy: UCSO) Destinee Greene (left) and William Horne (Courtesy: UCSO)
UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies arrested two 17-year-old parents in Union County after their 9-month-old son tested positive for marijuana, according to investigative reports.

Deputies said they began investigative after being notified by DSS that a hair drug screen analysis on the child performed on Feb. 9 came back positive for marijuana.

The child’s parents, Destinee Greene and William Horne, both admitted to smoking marijuana, deputies said.

Both Greene and Horne were arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of child by parent.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.