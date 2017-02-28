Teen parents arrested after baby tests positive for marijuana

Deputies arrested two 17-year-old parents in Union County after their 9-month-old son tested positive for marijuana, according to investigative reports.

Deputies said they began investigative after being notified by DSS that a hair drug screen analysis on the child performed on Feb. 9 came back positive for marijuana.

The child’s parents, Destinee Greene and William Horne, both admitted to smoking marijuana, deputies said.

Both Greene and Horne were arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of child by parent.

