SC School Board Association urges people to contact lawmakers to vote against the roads bill

Bad roads, a gas tax, and education cuts are items that make up a bill that has the South Carolina State School Board Association urging school leaders across the state to contact lawmakers. Greenville County School District Spokesperson, Beth Brotherton, said the association wants everyone to get involved. "The South Carolina School Board Association has reached out to all the public information officers across the state urging us and encouraging the public, teachers and parents to contact the lawmakers," she said.

It’s no secret that South Carolina roads are in bad shape. Lawmakers have been working on plan to fund road repairs and this week a bill goes before state house members that would do that. It also raises the gas tax and moves money intended for education to roads.

Business leaders from throughout the state say those roads continue to get worse daily. Jason Zacher is the Vice President of Business Advocacy with the Greenville Chamber of Commerce. He said, “this is an issue we have supported for over a decade now, fixing our roads is a key government service and is something we continue to do to support our economy."

But the school board association says that money should not take money away from schools. The association says to call your house representatives before 11:30 Tuesday morning. They say, schools statewide would lose 37.6 million dollars from the general fund under the current bill and that would be a significant loss to special programs, like reading, technology, and other special programs.

School leaders say although the amount may not be significant, they don’t want to begin a trend could continue to cut education dollars.

Business leaders think the cuts would be minimal. Zacher said, "in the grand scheme of things, the amount of money that is being discussed is not a huge amount in terms of the entire state budget. So, we believe that is something that should be able to be solved pretty quickly."

Lawmakers are still working this week on the details of the bill that would improve South Carolina roads.

