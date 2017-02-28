Cleanup efforts underway after graffiti found at high school, mortuary, business

Police said they believe the suspect was caught on camera. (Source: Williamston PD)

Officials are cleaning up graffiti painted at an Anderson County high school and a mortuary.

Jane Harrison, a spokesperson for Anderson County District One said graffiti was found spray painted on a sidewalk and on a bus at Palmetto High School Tuesday morning.

Harrison said the graffiti messages included like “Conform” and “Don’t Obey.”

Harrison said workers were cleaning the graffiti Tuesday morning and officials were reviewing surveillance footage to see if the vandals were caught on camera.

Vandals also spray painted messages on the sides of the building at Unity Mortuary of Williamston on Hamilton Street, according to owner Harry Thomason.

Thomason said the vandals painted three sides of the building with "anti-God messages" and used heart shapes to dot the "i's" in the phrases.

"This is very discouraging because we serve people of all faiths and all walks of life," Thomason said.

Williamston police said graffiti was also painted onto walls of the Stop N Go gas station located near the school. Police released surveillance video of the person they believe to be responsible for the graffiti, who was captured on cameras at the school.

Investigators are working to determine more details about the identity of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the case is acted to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

