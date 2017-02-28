Greenville Co. Schools to attend SEC Women's Basketball game

Students from eight Greenville County Schools will have the opportunity to attend to one of the SEC Women’s Basketball games on Wednesday.

According to the Greenville County Schools, the partnership that SEC Women's Basketball has with some of their schools include school visits, pen pal programs, video chats and academic projects related to scoring/rebounding averages and win/loss ratios.

The game will take place at 11 a.m. at the Well. The following are the PenPal Schools attending the School Day Game:

Grove Elementary

Lake Forest Elementary

Thomas E. Kerns Elementary

The Washington Center

Hollis Academy

East North Street Academy

Simpsonville Elementary

Alexander Elementary

There will also be school visits; Alabama will be at Lake Forest on Tuesday at 1:15, Ole Miss will be at Bethel on Wednesday at noon. The Gamecocks will be at Kerns at 8:30 on Thursday. Other teams will be visiting with their schools and the seat/suites during the game.

