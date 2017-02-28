Grand jury indicts Todd Kohlhepp on 14 charges

A grand jury in Spartanburg County found sufficient evidence to indict suspected serial killer Todd Kohlhepp on 14 charges.

The jury returned as true bills seven indictments for murder, four for possession of a firearm during commission of a violent crime, two for kidnapping, and one for criminal sexual conduct.

According to the indictments, Kohlhepp on Aug. 31, 2016 killed Charles David Carver by shooting him with a firearm. Kohlhepp is accused of killing Johnny Coxie on or about Dec. 19 and kidnapping Meagan Coxie on the same date. The indictments indicate he killed Meagan Coxie nearly a week later on or about Dec. 25 or 26.

The indictments also state that on Nov. 6, 2003 Kohlhepp did feloniously, willfully, and with malice aforethought, kill Scott Dean Ponder, Christopher Michael Sherbert, Brian Thomas Lucas, and Beverly Elaine Guy by shooting them with a firearm.

Two other indictments for kidnapping charge Kohlhepp in the abductions of Meagan McCraw Coxie and Kala Victoria Brown.

The indictment for criminal sexual conduct first degree states that between Aug. 31, 2016 and Nov. 3, 2016, Kohlhepp engaged in sexual battery on Brown and the battery was accomplished by use of aggravated force while Brown was also the victim of forcible confinement and kidnapping.

The crimes went unsolved until deputies found Brown chained inside a metal shipping container on Kohlhepp’s Wofford Road property in Woodruff.

After his arrest, deputies said Kohlhepp confesses to the 2003 murders. The victims were shot to death at Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee.

Deputies also found the bodies of Carver and the Coxie couple buried on Kohlhepp’s property.

