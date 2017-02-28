Henderson Co. Rescue Squad Dive Team celebrates 30th anniversary with dedication, new equipment

The Henderson County Rescue Squad Underwater Search & Recovery Dive Team celebrated its 30 years of service on Tuesday with a dedication ceremony and acquisition of new equipment at its station on Williams Street.

The late Sam Morgan, who was honored at the event, was a lifetime member of the Henderson County Rescue Squad and served in many roles, including Chief.

Morgan established the Underwater Search & Recovery Dive Team during the mid to late 1980s. This Dive Team was the first of its kind in Henderson County and Western North Carolina.

The Underwater Search & Recovery Dive Team remains a leader in Public Safety Diving, the current team has 28 divers and responds to requests for assistance from all over North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina.

Morgan passed away on 2000 after a long battle with liver disease. His memory lives on in his family and the dedicated people who serve this community.

According to the Henderson Co. Rescue Squad, In Oct. 2016, the Rescue Squad received a Kongsberg Mesotech Underwater Search & Recovery (SAR) SONAR System through funding from a North Carolina Emergency Management Domestic Preparedness grant and funding from the Henderson County Board of Commissioners.

This system is typically tripod deployed and the operator has the advantage of time to interpret multiple scans of the same target at different scale ranges.

Once the target is identified, the system can then be used, even in zero visibility, to efficiently guide a diver to any target of interest by use of underwater communications.

The SAR SONAR is the second device of its kind in North Carolina and saves time, increases diver safety and provides digital records of the search and any findings.

