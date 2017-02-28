Palmetto High notifies parents after BB gun confiscated on campu - FOX Carolina 21

Palmetto High notifies parents after BB gun confiscated on campus

Posted: Updated:
WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Anderson School District One said a BB gun was found on a high school campus Monday.

According to officials, the weapon was found in a female Palmetto High School student's backpack. The incident "has been handled in accordance with our student disciplinary policies," according to a district spokesperson.

Communication was reportedly sent home to Palmetto High parents regarding the incident on Tuesday.

