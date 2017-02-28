SEVERE storms possible today

Severe storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening as a strong cold front approaches. Cooler air will spill in behind the front bringing more winter-like conditions for late week.

The severe storms will hold off until the afternoon and evening as the main system pushes in. We will begin with clouds, then we’ll see some breaks with sunshine midday. A line of storms will enter the mountains this afternoon and push into the Upstate by evening.

Timing for potential strong storms would be 3-7 p.m. in the mountains, and 5-9 p.m. in the Upstate as it looks now. Damaging wind, heavy rain and lightning will be possible with any storm. The tornado threat is low, but can’t be ruled out. Small hail is also possible.

Skies will clear late night into Thursday morning, and that will lead to a cooling trend for the rest of the week. Highs will stay in the 50s and 60s, and overnight lows will drop into the 20s and 30! The coldest night will be Friday night with a low of 31 in the Upstate and 26 for the mountains.

