Bon Secours, United Healthcare agree to extension

Bon Secour St. Francis Health System announced on Tuesday they have reached a temporary agreement with United Healthcare.

The agreement extends the contract between the two parties through June 30, meaning Bon Secours Medical Group is in the United Healthcare network, retroactively effective Feb. 15.

Both groups are reportedly in the process of finalizing a long-term agreement.

"This means UnitedHealthcare plan participants can once again visit their Bon Secours Medical Group physician with in-network coverage under their UnitedHealthcare plan," a Bon Secours spokesperson said.

