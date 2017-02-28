Bon Secours, United Healthcare agree to extension - FOX Carolina 21

Bon Secours, United Healthcare agree to extension

Posted: Updated:
(File/FOX Carolina) (File/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Bon Secour St. Francis Health System announced on Tuesday they have reached a temporary agreement with United Healthcare.

The agreement extends the contract between the two parties through June 30, meaning Bon Secours Medical Group is in the United Healthcare network, retroactively effective Feb. 15.

Both groups are reportedly in the process of finalizing a long-term agreement.

"This means UnitedHealthcare plan participants can once again visit their Bon Secours Medical Group physician with in-network coverage under their UnitedHealthcare plan," a Bon Secours spokesperson said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bon Secours physicians no longer covered under United Healthcare after contract terminated

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.