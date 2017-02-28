Community members invited to March sendoff for LDHS students

Laurens County School District 55 wants students at Laurens District High School to kick off March with help from the community.

The district said on Mar. 6 from 7:15 a.m. to 8 a.m., community members, business leaders, faith leaders and political leaders are invited to greet students as they arrive at school.

"Let our students see their future in you!" is the message the district is sending to the community.

Guests are asked to "dress for success" for the event.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.