Social media helps reunite adopted NC teen with sentimental toy

An unlikely thing united a community in western North Carolina - a stuffed toy snake.

The toy looks like any other stuffed animal, but for Madisonrose Toro, it is all she has left of her biological brother. The siblings were separated when she was four years old and haven't seen each other since.

"We were pretty close when we were little and we would always play with the snake and it had so much memory," Toro said.

The sentimental, rainbow-colored snake was accidentally sold at a community yard sale, though, leaving her heartbroken. The sale was to benefit Jackson Farm and Petting Zoo, where Toro lives with her family.

"I was really sad when I found out that it had been sold," she said. "It means a lot to me because it's the only memory I have of him".

The teen's mother, Rosalie Toro Jackson, said no one realized the mistake until it was too late but she took to social media in hopes of finding the person who bought it. Her efforts went viral.

"God knows how many times it was shared and it went like wildfire, everyone looking for the snake," Toro Jackson said.

That's when their family was united with the family of 10-year-old Taylor Dorn who, unaware of the sentimental value, purchased the snake for $2. When Dorn found out the significance of the toy, she immediately wanted to return it to Toro.

"We didn't even tell her, we just had her read it and she said, 'Oh, I've got to get that back'," said Jan Overcash, the 10-year-old's grandmother.

A reward was offered for the return of the snake, but Dorn refused to take any and said she just wanted to do the right thing.

