City of Greenville: New street to run parallel to Woodruff Rd is in the works

Officials with the City of Greenville say talks of a new road to help ease traffic along one of the city's busiest roads may soon become a reality.

Leslie Fletcher with the City of Greenville says the new road would be a public-private partnership. Piedmont Natural Gas, Verdae Properties, the City of Greenville and Greenville County would provide funding for the project. The Greenville Legislative Delegation Transportation Committee also recently agreed to provide funding for the road.

Fletcher says funding will also be needed from private property owners along Woodruff Road to make the new street happen. Funding will go toward constructing the road connections and implementing improvements.

While officials said they've received pledges of participation from some property owners, they are still in the process of securing additional participation.

Market Point Connector opened in September of last year as a temporary fix for heavy traffic along Woodruff Road.

