Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office launches "Adopt a Cop" program

"Adopt a Cop" is a new way for the community to show random acts of kindness toward the law enforcement community.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said "Adopt A Cop" is modeled after a program out of Johnston County. It will allow the community to choose a cop to give back to.

"It's a program that really fosters unity between the community between and deputies," Sgt. Ryan Flood said.

The community can go to Adopt A Cop GCSO Facebook which includes a list of items deputies could find themselves needing during their time on shift. Flood said the community can give anything from prayers to gift cards, the point is to make the deputy feels they are being thought of by the community they protect and serve.

"In policing the community, we cannot do it alone as an agency, we have to have the support," Flood said. "If you look at some of the big crimes, the big things that have happened here, we haven't done it on our own we've done it with the assistance of the community, our relationship with the community is valuable and it's essential."

