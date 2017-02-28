For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week i chose Jenny! She needs a home where she can get all her energy out and enjoy time with an active family!

Here is what Angel with Oconee Humane Society had to say about her:

Jenny, a 1 year old, female, retriever mix loves people! She is high energy, very playful and will even fetch and return the ball. She is very cooperative coming out of her kennel, walks well on leash, but then when the opportunity presents itself, she gives oodles of hugs and kisses, and if she is allowed be in her person's lap so much the better.

This young, sweetie pie will make an excellent addition to any loving home, especially one with children. Jenny is very particular about other dogs she socializes with and doesn't understand cats very well. She would do best in a single pet household. If there is another dog(s) in the family, a meet and greet prior to adoption is required.

Head to 1925 Sandifer Blvd in Seneca to meet Jenny and potentially adopt her!