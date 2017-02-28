GREAT NEWS: Police locate 11-year-old girl missing out of Greenville

Police have located an 11-year-old girl they said ran away from home on Tuesday.

Lydia Reed Riley ran away from her home on Oakview Drive in Greenville around 3:30 p.m., police say.

According to reports, Riley was last seen wearing a black sweater with white polka dots, jeans sand tan boots.

Police say the girl was found at Augusta Road and Westminster Road.

The man that found Lydia told FOX he began calling her name, and when he turned around, she was right behind him.

She has been returned to her family.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.