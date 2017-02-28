Spartanburg Police urge parents to use "X-Plan"

Laini Wilson has 3 kids and it can be rather tough to keep up with all them. She relies on texting a lot to stay in contact with all of them.

"They probably text me more than I text them,” laughed Wilson.

Wilson says she understands sometimes her kids end up places they never planned to be in the first place. She set ground rules for her teenagers - if that happens, ask for help and she'll get them.

"Just text us 'come get me, SOS, help' and where they are. We go, no questions asked,” explained Wilson.

It’s an approach Lt. Doug Harwell with the Spartanburg Police Department suggests using for children. He says it’s all about keeping the lines of communication open between child and parent.

"It's an opportunity to address some of the pitfalls of peer pressure,” said Lt. Harwell.

Harwell supports a plan similar to Wilson's, called “The X-Plan.” It's simple, if the child ends up in a situation that makes them uncomfortable, they just text the letter “x” to their parent and share their location. Then the parent picks them up.

"An opportunity to get out of a bad situation before it turns worse and at the same time save face with their friends,” explained Lt. Harwell.

