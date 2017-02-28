Upstate teen hospitalized after wearing contact lens purchased at local convenience store

A fundraising page has been started for a woman who lost the father of her unborn child in a road rage shooting that happened as they were leaving an ultrasound last week.More >
A fundraising page has been started for a woman who lost the father of her unborn child in a road rage shooting that happened as they were leaving an ultrasound last week.More >
Warrants state that a nurse employed at Mary Black Hospital was arrested on multiple drug charges.More >
Warrants state that a nurse employed at Mary Black Hospital was arrested on multiple drug charges.More >
Authorities were called to the scene of a death in Greer on Thursday.More >
Authorities were called to the scene of a death in Greer on Thursday.More >
The Anderson County coroner said an Anderson County sheriff's deputy died after an incident on Lake Hartwell Thursday morning.More >
The Anderson County coroner said an Anderson County sheriff's deputy died after an incident on Lake Hartwell Thursday morning.More >
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.More >
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.More >
Anderson Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired officer.More >
Anderson Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired officer.More >
In 1955, Willie had just returned from serving in the Korean Conflict with the US Army. He needed a job. He found one at the South 21 Drive-In on South Boulevard.More >
In 1955, Willie had just returned from serving in the Korean Conflict with the US Army. He needed a job. He found one at the South 21 Drive-In on South Boulevard.?More >
The search for a drowning victim on Lake Greenwood has ended.More >
The search for a drowning victim on Lake Greenwood has ended.More >
Police are investigating a peculiar find in downtown Greenville.More >
Police are investigating a peculiar find in downtown Greenville.More >
Jessica Price was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but she is only required to serve five years of probation unless she gets into trouble again, in which case she will be subject to the 10-year prison term.More >
Jessica Price was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but she is only required to serve five years of probation unless she gets into trouble again, in which case she will be subject to the 10-year prison term.More >
Authorities are investigating a boating accident which claimed the life of an Anderson County Sheriff's Office employee.More >
Authorities are investigating a boating accident which claimed the life of an Anderson County Sheriff's Office employee.More >
Firefighters from multiple departments battled the blaze at the Heritage Trace apartment complex. No injuries were reported.More >
Firefighters from multiple departments battled the blaze at the Heritage Trace apartment complex. No injuries were reported.More >
Experts are predicting a busy hurricane season in the Atlantic and the Red Cross is sharing safety tips to help families prepare ahead of time.More >
Experts are predicting a busy hurricane season in the Atlantic and the Red Cross is sharing safety tips to help families prepare ahead of time.More >
Niche.com released its 2017 ranking of best counties to raise a family in South Carolina.More >
Niche.com released its 2017 ranking of best counties to raise a family in South Carolina.More >