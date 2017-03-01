Laurens District 55 plans morning greeting for high school students following tough month

It's been a tough month for Laurens District 55. They've dealt with at least three separate fights at the high school since February. One situation, involved a knife.

Superintendent Dr. Stephen Peters sat down with us, and told us, they are looking into ways to make sure the students, staff and parents feel safe.

"Our job is to make sure nothing like that happens again and we try to do everything we can to prevent it from happening."

Things have calmed down since then, and now Dr. Peters is organizing something new for March, to start this month off on a positive note for the high schoolers.

Dr. Peters is getting the word out about a student success event, where the community can come to greet students as they head to school this coming Monday morning.

"I want people, instead of pointing the finger at what we're doing now, I want them to join us, I want them to volunteer in our schools and become part of the solution."

He says it's a way to make sure the students know they can be proud of themselves and their school.

"That's the message I want to send to them, no matter what you've seen on the news or read about your school, your school is awesome and the actions of a few do not cement in memory or in legacy what you stand for."

The morning greeting event at Laurens District High School will be Monday, March 6th outside the school from 7:15am until 8am.

Dr. Peters expects several hundred community members to be there, and invites anyone who wants to inspire the students, to show up, dressed for success and ready with lots of high fives!

He said the upcoming event just one example of what Laurens District 55 is all about.

"I think the school district will be one you read about and learn a lot about in the next few years, and you'll remember that gym incident, but you'll remember what we do to impact the lives of children and public education as a whole."

