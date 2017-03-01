Deputies: AMBER Alert canceled, 8-year-old girl found safe, father in custody

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said an AMBER Alert for an 8-year-old missing girl was canceled Wednesday morning after the girl was found safe and her father taken into custody.

Deputies said they were initially called to a domestic incident on Asbury Acres Drive in Candler just before 9 p.m. They met with a woman who told them that her ex-husband, Joshua Randy Queen, 32, had assaulted her, taken their child and stolen her car.

The missing girl was identified as Bailey Lynn Queen. Just after 7 a.m. the sheriff's office said Bailey was found safe and in good condition.

FOX Carolina learned Bailey was found during a live interview with her grandmother. A reporter shared the happy news in the middle of the interview.

The girl's paternal grandfather returned Bailey to her home around 7:45 a.m. He told a FOX photojournalist on scene that Joshua Queen dropped off Bailey at his house and said he had no intention of harming the child.

Deputies said they caught up with Joshua Queen at the Travel America truck stop located at Exit 37 on Interstate 40 shortly before 8 a.m. He was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies said a warrant was filed charging Queen with assault on a female. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

During a bond hearing at 2 p.m., officials said Queen is accused of taking his ex-wife's firearm and pointing it at her before leaving the home with Bailey.

Queen maintained his innocent during the hearing and said he was the victim of assault in the case.

Bond for Queen, who also has charges for drug possession, was set at $25,000.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

