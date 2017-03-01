Gamecocks take home SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament crown in Greenville

The basketball tournament will be held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena (FOX Carolina/ March 1, 2017)

The SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament began Wednesday at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville and ended with a Gamecocks win on Sunday.

Games began at 11 a.m. Wednesday and continued for five days. Thirteen games in all were played during the tournament.

Below is the full tournament schedule and game results:

First Round - March 1

Alabama 77, Vanderbilt 57

Florida 71, Arkansas 61

Second Round - March 2

Auburn 52, Georgia 56

Alabama 72, Tennessee 64

Ole Miss 49, LSU 65

Florida 48, Texas A&M 67

Quarterfinals - March 3

Georgia 48, South Carolina 72

Alabama 55, Kentucky 65

Miss State 78, LSU 61

Texas A&M 62, Missouri 48

Semifinals - March 4

South Carolina 89, Kentucky 77

Mississippi State 66, Texas A&M 50

Championship - March 5

South Carolina 59, Mississippi State 49

