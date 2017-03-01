Gamecocks take home SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament crown in G - FOX Carolina 21

Gamecocks take home SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament crown in Greenville

The basketball tournament will be held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena (FOX Carolina/ March 1, 2017) The basketball tournament will be held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena (FOX Carolina/ March 1, 2017)
South Carolina defeats Kentucky 89- 77. (Source: Ap Images) South Carolina defeats Kentucky 89- 77. (Source: Ap Images)
South Carolina vs. Mississippi State championship game. (Source: AP Images) South Carolina vs. Mississippi State championship game. (Source: AP Images)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament began Wednesday at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville and ended with a Gamecocks win on Sunday.

Games began at 11 a.m. Wednesday and continued for five days. Thirteen games in all were played during the tournament.

Below is the full tournament schedule and game results:

First Round - March 1

  • Alabama 77, Vanderbilt 57
  • Florida 71, Arkansas 61

Second Round - March 2

  • Auburn 52, Georgia 56
  • Alabama 72, Tennessee 64
  • Ole Miss 49, LSU 65
  • Florida 48, Texas A&M 67

Quarterfinals - March 3

  • Georgia 48, South Carolina 72
  • Alabama 55, Kentucky 65
  • Miss State 78, LSU 61
  • Texas A&M 62, Missouri 48

Semifinals - March 4

  • South Carolina 89, Kentucky 77
  • Mississippi State 66, Texas A&M 50

Championship - March 5

  • South Carolina 59, Mississippi State 49

