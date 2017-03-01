Fully cooked breaded chicken bites shipped to Food Lion stores being recalled

Photo of the label on the recalled containers (USDA)

Wayne Farms, LLC of Alabama is recalling approximately 12,610 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be contaminated with bacterial pathogens due to a potential processing defect, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The USDA said cases of 2 clear plastic 5-pound bags of “Waffle Breaded Bites: Fully Cooked Breaded White Meat Chicken Bites” that were packaged on Dec. 1, 13 and 30, 2016 are being recalled.

The recalled containers are marked with establishment number “P-20214” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The chicken was shipped to Food Lion stores in Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

The USDA said Wayne Farms began investigating after a customer complained that the product looked undercooked. No illnesses have been reported at this time.

Customers are urged not to eat the chicken, to throw it away, or return it to the place of purchase.

