Portion of Airport Rd. in Spartanburg to close as runway extension project gets underway

A portion of Airport Road in Spartanburg will close Wednesday as construction crews continue work extending the runway at the City of Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport, city officials said.

A section of road starting at the intersection of Ammons Road will be permanently closed to make way for the runway extension.

A cul-de-sac and a T-intersection will be constructed in the closed areas.

The airport’s runway is being extended by 1,700 feet to a total length of more than 6,000 feet to meet FAA requirements.

The $25 million project also includes resurfacing the existing runway and upgrading airport navigational and lighting systems.

